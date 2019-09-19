Meet KIBRE's Dom Coleman and Robin Hutton, the UK's Most In-demand Design Duo

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 10 major Build to Rent developments currently under their belt across the UK with the majority including the full interior design, furniture design and installation, totalling over 2,400 apartments plus amenity spaces, lobbies, reception areas & more, 2019 is turning out to be a very busy year for Dom Coleman and Robin Hutton, founders of the London based design studio, KIBRE.

Since founding the company in 2012, Dom and Robin have created a niche in the industry of being the go-to designers for developers looking to create homes with a difference throughout the ever growing Build to Rent market.

What sets apart KIBRE from its competitors is Dom and Robin's ability to provide bespoke tailored interiors and furniture designs for each project, delivered and installed each time in house with military precision. The interior design is tailored to each scheme so no two projects are alike, which allows the developers to offer rental homes which are completely individual. A luxury normally associated with the upmarket private buyers' market, not the rental.

Dom Coleman commented: 'Both Robin and I are looking to design homes for the future generations. We are always of the belief that if you are surrounded by beautiful design and aspirational living spaces, it will help you in everyday life. These beautiful spaces need not be just for the rich- we firmly believe that you can create inspirational homes and living spaces across a wide spectrum of demographics. By creating these new living environments in the build to rent market, we are bringing aspirational, yet affordable design to a much wider market than has been previously seen before.'

Robin Hutton added: 'Whilst we are unique in the Build to Rent market, the business also designs for HNW private clients. What this allows us to do, is whilst designing and creating bespoke interior and furniture designs for the individual in our private client work, it inspires us to look at how we can bring a similar design ethos which we have for our private clients to our build to rent projects. No two projects are the same either- one of our current BTR projects has a requirement for vintage furniture and a DJ table and we are also about to start work on Europe's tallest modular building.'

With developers including Legal and General, Invesco, and Greystar all appointing KIBRE on major Build to Rent projects in 2019 across the UK including Canary Wharf, Manchester, Birmingham, Croydon, Sutton, Hounslow and Greenford, plus private clients across a number of central London locations with more projects yet to be announced, Robin and Dom are very much one of the UK's most in demand design duos.

www.kibre.co.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998276/Robin_Hutton_and_Dom_Coleman.jpg