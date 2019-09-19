Growth from Mexico and Spain, combined with ongoing operational efficiencies, continues to offset pressure from the Argentine division (23% of Q219 revenues). Codere is maintaining FY19 EBITDA guidance with positive net cash flow for the year. The net debt/LTM EBITDA ratio is 2.7x and the company is successfully navigating the Argentina uncertainty. We maintain our underlying EBITDA forecast for FY19, although we are lowering our FY20 EBITDA estimate by 7.1% to €368.4m as we now expect Argentina to continue contracting next year. The stock is very illiquid and trades at 4.1x EV/EBITDA for FY19e, which is at a deep discount to peers.

