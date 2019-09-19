Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
News des Tages! Größter Cannabisproduzent der Welt legt los.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H7MG ISIN: ES0119256032 Ticker-Symbol: 4CD1 
Stuttgart
19.09.19
16:27 Uhr
3,355 Euro
-0,055
-1,61 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CODERE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CODERE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,340
3,420
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CODERE
CODERE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CODERE SA3,355-1,61 %