Nitro, a global company specialising in document productivity solutions, today announced the opening of a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. Centrally located along the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin 2, the larger office space spans over two floors at Charlemont Place and sets Nitro up for its next stage of growth in the region. Nitro established its first office in Dublin in 2013 with just three employees and has since rapidly expanded. In 2014, Nitro's leadership team committed to creating 50 new roles in Dublin within the first two years of operation and now employs more than 70 people in its Dublin home. The new office space allows the company the capacity to create 70 additional jobs over the next two years, supporting Nitro's ongoing commitment and investment in the region.

Speaking at the official opening of the new EMEA headquarters today Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, Pat Breen TD said: "I would like to congratulate Nitro on the opening of their new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. This new space will allow the company to double their headcount which will set them up for their next stage of their growth. Dublin is now rightly regarded as the Tech Capital of Europe and announcements like today's from Nitro reaffirm that position. I wish them well in their new home

With its global headquarters in San Francisco and a global team of 123 employees across its various offices, the PDF productivity and eSigning software company has rapidly expanded in Ireland. After hiring more than 25 new staff over the past twelve months in Dublin, Nitro plans to continue to grow its Dublin team. "The new space provides the company with the capacity to nearly double our current team to more than 140 people," said Katie Banks, Director of People Workplace at Nitro. "We want this to represent Nitro's continued commitment to our EMEA operations and headquarters in Dublin."

Nitro's EMEA headquarters plays a central role in the company's global business strategy with every function of the business represented on Irish soil. In particular, Engineering has a special home in Dublin as a Center of Excellence for Nitro. David O'Donoghue, VP of Engineering at Nitro and based in Dublin, said: "Dublin has done a tremendous job bringing technology organizations of all sizes to the city. With an abundance of talent in Dublin, Nitro is committed to investing even more in our team here and to make Dublin our core development center. With an amazing culture, meaningful work to offer talented people, and now a new, beautiful office here-- I think Nitro really stands out."

Nitro is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Commenting on the announcement today, Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland said: "Nitro's decision to double its footprint in its EMEA HQ in Dublin is very welcome. Nitro is a leader in its space and the software engineering team will be central to developing products to better serve the company's growing customer base. This is a time of innovation and growth for Nitro which will be ably supported by the availability of tech talent in Ireland."

About Nitro

Nitro is a global document productivity company. We help organizations of all sizes eliminate paper, accelerate business processes, and drive digital transformation by providing PDF productivity and eSigning for all in a single, affordable solution. Founded in 2005 in Melbourne, Australia, Nitro helps increase efficiency for more than 10,000 businesses globally, including 65% of the 2019 Fortune 500. Nitro headquarters are in San Francisco, with offices in Dublin, London, and Melbourne. Accomplish more with documents and make work more productive at GoNitro.com.

