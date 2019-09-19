

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday after ending the previous session little changed. The major averages have all moved to the upside following the mixed performance seen on Wednesday.



Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 99.64 points or 0.4 percent at 27,246.72, the Nasdaq is up 53.03 points or 0.7 percent at 8,230.42 and the S&P 500 is up 13.13 points or 0.4 percent at 3,019.86.



The strength on Wall Street partly reflects a positive reaction to a batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from the National Association of Realtors showing an unexpected jump in existing home sales.



NAR said existing home sales surged up by 1.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.49 million in August after spiking by 2.5 percent to a rate of 5.42 million in July.



The continued increase came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to pull back by about 0.4 percent.



'Buyers are finding it hard to resist the current rates,' said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun. 'The desire to take advantage of these promising conditions is leading more buyers to the market.'



The Labor Department also released a report showing a smaller than expected rebound in weekly jobless claims, while a report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed growth in regional manufacturing activity slowed less than expected.



The relatively upbeat data may ease concerns about the economic outlook, making traders less dependent on definitive signs of more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.



The Fed lowered interest by 25 basis points as expected on Wednesday but indicated officials are mixed about whether the central bank should cut rates again before the end of the year.



While seven participants expect another rate cut before the end of year, five expect rates to remain unchanged and another five expect rates to be raised back to 2 to 2-1/4 percent.



The central bank reiterated that it will 'act as appropriate' to sustain the economic expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.



CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicates a mixed outlook for rate cuts at the Fed's next meetings in October and December.



Gold stocks have shown a strong move back to the upside after coming under pressure late in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index surging up by 1.8 percent.



The rebound by gold stocks comes as the price of the precious metal has climbed well off its worst levels after initially following through on the sell-off seen in electronic trading on Wednesday.



Significant strength has also emerged among software stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent jump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Industry giant Microsoft (MSFT) is leading the way higher after raising its quarterly dividend by $0.05 to $0.51 per share and announcing plans to buy back up to $40 billion worth of stock.



On the other hand, a steep drop by U.S. Steel (X) is weighing on the steel sector, with the steel giant falling sharply after lowering its third quarter guidance due to a drop in steel prices and deteriorating market conditions in Europe.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index bucked the uptrend and slumped by 1.1 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back off their early highs but remain in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.4 basis points at 1.772 percent.



