Cabot Creamery Co-operative: Volunteers Across the Country Honored by Cabot Creamery Co-Operative for Work in Local Communities

Twenty-Eight Dedicated Volunteers Named 'Cabot Community Celebrities' and Honored with Cruise to Canada and New England

WAITSFIELD, VT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Cabot Creamery Co-operative, the New England and New York farm-family owned dairy co-operative, is honoring 28 altruistic individuals for their extraordinary volunteer work with an all-expense-paid cruise to Canada and New England. Many of the 800 farm families who own Cabot are lifelong volunteers dedicated to improving their communities and want to show their gratitude to those organizations and individuals who do the same in the communities where Cabot's award-winning cheddar cheese and dairy products are sold.

"The Cabot farmers have a different perspective on what defines a true celebrity," says Cabot CEO Ed Townley. "For them, the kind, giving souls who make a significant difference in their communities each and every day are the real celebrities. That's why, in 2010, Cabot created the Community Celebrity Cruise; to honor the achievements and contributions of those hard-working volunteers, and to encourage more people and organizations to join us in applauding and recognizing their efforts."

In the eyes of the farm families of Cabot, true celebrities are folks like Vanessa Watson of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Watson is a strong believer in the power of helping others. As a volunteer with Capital Caring Health, Vanessa provides comfort to seriously ill hospice patients. By doing something kind for a neighbor, friend or community member, Vanessa feels she can be an inspiration to others and together, everyone can make a difference.

And people like Zamir Hassan from Bedminster, New Jersey, who founded the Muslims Against Hunger, a network of volunteer communities to help the hungry and homeless. The organization, which now has more than 5,000 volunteers in seven countries and 20 U.S. cities, welcomes volunteers of all faiths to promote interfaith dialogue and community bond building.

The cruise, which sets sail from Boston on September 29th, marks the seventh Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise. The Community Celebrities will enjoy eight days and seven nights aboard Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas, making stops in Portland, Bar Harbor, St. John and Halifax. Since its inception in 2010, the program has honored 271 volunteers representing 187 non-profit organizations in 38 states.

The Cabot Community Celebrity Cruise, along with partners AARP Create the Good, National Cooperative Bank and Points of Light are working to evolve the notion of celebrity as recognition of volunteerism. Cabot's Community Celebrities program, along with its Reward Volunteers program, make up the core of the co-operative's Department of Gratitude and illustrate the many ways Cabot's dairy farm families honor, amplify, and reward those who give time to do good. Cabot is proud to celebrate these caring individuals.

About Cabot Creamery Co-operative

In 2019, Cabot Creamery Co-operative celebrates a century of continuous operation in Vermont, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Widely known as makers of "The World's Best Cheddar," in 2012 Cabot became the first dairy co-op and cheese maker in the world to become a certified B Corps. Cabot is owned by the 850 dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, with farms located throughout New England and upstate New York.

About AARP Create the Good

Create the Good connects individuals with volunteer opportunities to share their life experiences, skills and passions in their communities. It is one of many resources offered by AARP, the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated, to empower people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. AARP, which has a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media. To learn more about Create the Good, visit CreatetheGood.aarp.org or follow @CreatetheGood on social media.

About Capital Caring Health

Capital Caring Health is the leading nonprofit provider of elder health, hospice, and advanced illness care for persons of all ages in the mid-Atlantic region. A member of a national network of more than 65 nonprofit hospice providers, Capital Caring Health's mission is to provide patients and their families with advanced illness care of the highest quality. Since 1977, we have served more than 120,000 patients and families across Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. In 2018 alone, we served over 7,000 hospice patients and provided more than $3 million in charity care to those who had nowhere else to turn. Capital Caring Health serves families and patients throughout Northern Virginia, as far south as Fredericksburg and Richmond, as well as Prince George's County, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

800-869-2136 (24-Hour Care Line) capitalcaring.org

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

About NCB

National Cooperative Bank is dedicated to strengthening communities nationwide through the delivery of banking and financial services, complemented by a special focus on cooperative expansion and economic development. NCB provides financial products and services for the nation's cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Bank has offices in Alaska, New York, Ohio and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.ncb.coop, National Cooperative Bank on Facebook and Instagram, or on Twitter @natlcoopbank.

