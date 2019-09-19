

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's average job approval rating across major polls in the United States this week has surpassed what his predecessor Barack Obama received in the corresponding period eight years ago.



An average of eight major polls on Wednesday shows that Trump enjoys an approval rating of 44.3 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.



Eight years ago, on September 18, Obama's average approval rating was 43.9 percent, the polling data aggregator said.



The current president's approval rating is actually at its highest point in two years.



Trump's average approval rating was better than that of Obama's on all of the first three days of the week.



And beginning from September 11, the arrow was moving upward on Trump's approval rating graph.



Real Clear Politics considered the average of eight popularity polls conducted between September 2 and 18.



Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, The Hill/HarrisX, Reuters/Ipsos, CNN, NPR/PBS/Marist and ABC News/Washington Post were the pollsters.



Approval ratings ranged between 40 percent and 51 percent.



As usual, conservative-leaning Rasmussen Reports poll returned the best result for Trump. It consistently rates him higher than other major polls.



The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 51 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's job performance. 48 percent disapprove of the billionaire-turned politician.



The latest figures include 36 percent who 'strongly approve' of the job Trump is doing, and 37 percent who 'strongly disapprove.'



Rasmussen Reports is a public opinion firm that tracks the President's job approval ratings on a daily basis.



On Wednesday, Trump posted on Twitter an image with '51% Approval Rating' written on it, attributed to Rasmussen Reports, and tweeted, 'Thank You.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX