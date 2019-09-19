

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schwartz Brothers Bakery of Seattle, Washington recalled 24 units of lemon dessert bars as it may contain undeclared egg. The products have a sell by date of September 21, 2019.



The company issued the recall after it found that some of the Lemon Pound Cake was mislabeled as Lemon Dessert Bars. While the Lemon Pound Cake contains egg, the Lemon Dessert Bars label does not declare egg.



People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, Schwartz Brothers added that it has not received any reports of illnesses to date.



According to the bakery, its lemon dessert bars are made using its signature shortbread crust, then layered with a sweet, tangy lemon filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. These products do not contain egg.



The Lemon Dessert Bars are packaged in 11.6 oz. kraft packaging container and sold under the Schwartz Brothers Bakery brand.



They were distributed to Quality Food Centers or QFC stores in Washington State on September 16, 2019. QFC is a supermarket chain owned by Kroger Co.



Schwartz Brothers said that consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In March 2018, Schwartz Brothers issued a similar recall for 106 units of Gourmet Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls, saying that they may contain undeclared egg. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the some of the Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake units, which contain egg, were mislabeled as Gourmet Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls.



Although more than 160 foods can cause allergic reactions in people with food allergies, the eight most common allergenic foods have been identified by the law, according to the FDA. Egg has been identified as one among the eight common allergenic foods.



Eggs are one of the most common allergy-causing foods for children and the allergy symptoms usually occur a few minutes to a few hours after eating eggs or foods containing eggs.



Signs and symptoms of egg allergy range from mild to severe and can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, and vomiting or other digestive problems. Rarely, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis - a life-threatening reaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX