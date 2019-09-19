Former Hotels.com Global Product VP Josh Crossick joins letgo as CPO

Former OfferPad COO/CFO Rahim Lakhani named letgo CFO

letgo, the biggest and fastest growing app to buy and sell locally, announced today that it has hired Josh Crossick as the company's first Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Rahim Lakhani as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). They will guide letgo's efforts to accelerate monetization, develop new features and technology, and grow its popular marketplace. The 4-year-old startup passed 100M downloads, 400M listings and 6B messages sent between users worldwide last year, mostly in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005699/en/

The 4-year-old startup passed 100M downloads, 400M listings and 6B messages sent between users worldwide last year, mostly in the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

Crossick joins letgo after nearly a decade at Hotels.com, part of Expedia Group, where he was most recently Vice President of Global Product, leading the platform's vision and strategy across 35 countries. He previously held product leadership roles with Vodafone and on-demand video startup Blinkbox.

Lakhani was most recently Chief Operating Officer and CFO at OfferPad, an online real estate platform. Prior to that he was CFO, India/Southeast Asia at Anheuser-Busch InBev, and a Vice President at Deutsche Bank.

"Josh and Rahim each have an extraordinary track record in e-commerce and a deep understanding of what it takes to operate and scale a marketplace of our size," said letgo cofounder Alec Oxenford. "They will play crucial roles in helping us take the international platform we've built over the past four years to the next level."

About letgo

letgo is America's biggest and fastest growing app to buy and sell locally, with over 100M downloads and 400M listings worldwide since launching in 2015. The marketplace is filled with everything from electronics, cars and collectibles to housing, clothing and furniture. With innovative features like letgo Reveal and video listings, the free app makes it easy to list what you don't need and find great deals nearby on anything you do. Listing something is as simple as taking a photo because letgo's technology automatically suggests a title, price and category. letgo was founded by Alec Oxenford, Jordi Castello and Enrique Linares. For more information, visit letgo.com and download the app for Android and iOS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005699/en/

Contacts:

Press

Jonathan Lowe

Jon@letgo.com