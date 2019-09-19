ZMG Construction Announces the Closing of Deal to Rehabilitate Emerald Palms Apartments

MOUNT DORA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Richard Zahn Sr. (ZF Stock Trust Grantor - ZF Stock Trust owns ZMG), Jeffrey Pope (EVP - ZMG), Wendy Hipple (COO), Robbi Lacy (PM), Richard Zahn Jr (Super), are proud to announce the closing of the deal to rehabilitate the Emerald Palms Apartment Complex in Fort Lauderdale. This $11.6 million deal will focus on improving the interior and exterior of the building. The rehabilitation will include adding hurricane 130 MPH windows throughout, new roofs, a new exterior paint job, exterior lighting, pool upgrades, sidewalk upgrades, and more. Inside the building will also be improved with new cabinets, countertops, plumbing, paint, HVAC, lights, bathrooms and more.

"This is a large-scale project that has been requested," says Richard Zahn. "We could not be more pleased about being chosen as the company to complete these renovations."

The Emerald Palms Apartment Rehabilitation is scheduled to be completed by the end of January 2020.

Recently completed Affordable housing projects:

Valley Brooke Apts - Birmingham, AL 11.5M

Landon Pointe Apts - Orlando FL 5.64M

River Trace, - Manatee Ponds - Bradenton, FL 5.7M

Case Nueva, Hartford, CT 2.99M

Colony Apts - Columbia, SC - 10.9M

Rolling Hills, Winston Salem, NC - 4.6M

Hollywood Land tower, Hollywood, CA - 2.1M

Prospect Park Apts, Clearwater, FL - 34M

Woodside Village Apts - McKinney, TX - 5.5M

Glenwood Manor 1&2 - Glenwood Springs, CO - 3.8M

Georgetown Square, Georgetown, TX - 2.4M

Coquina Key - St. Pete, FL - 51M

Nausua Bay Apts - Orlando, FL - 10.1M

Buchanon Bay Apts - Orlando, FL - 5.3M

Jefferson Davis Apts - Montgomery, AL - 2.7M

Cedar Pointe Apts (Tampa,FL) - 6.8M

Garden City Apts (Houston, TX) - 9.9M

BCC Affiliate Entity - The Grove - Kissimmee, FL - 21M

ZMG Construction, Inc. has completed $187,000,000 in projects over the past 24 Months.

If you have an affordable housing renovation or new construction project, please call ZMG Construction, Inc at 800-861-5008 toll free and ask for Jeff Pope, or Andrew Rodriguez to assist you with quotes and due diligence services. Alternatively contact ZMG Construction online at: https://www.facebook.com/ZMG-Construction-126531504192/.

About ZMG Construction

ZMG Construction, Inc is a full-service HUD contractor that performs projects thru-out America. Licensed in 17 States, ZMG specializes in housing projects and focuses on job training and minority participation. From imploding the Amway Arena, to working on the BRT (Bus rapid transit) at Creative Village, to the Encore project with the Tampa Housing Authority, ZMG thrives and makes it mark by giving back to the affordable housing niche. ZMG Construction, Inc. has completed $187,000,000 in projects over the past 24 Months.

