Web Presence: Craig Schoenfeld Offers 3 Tips for Media Interactions

The demand for content has drastically increased with the widespread use of mo

bile devices and social media. People can now consume news anywhere, at any time. In order to adapt to the demand for timely and relevant content, a plethora of news stations and outlets quickly popped up across the country.

Journalists now seek out government affairs professionals for interviews, which can be overwhelming for those who aren't sure how to handle it. Interviews can be tricky, and the pressure can feel great when it's all in front of a camera. Craig Schoenfeld, the president of CR3Connect, provides valuable tips to help government affairs professionals prepare for media.

Plan Your Message

Before heading into an interview, it's essential to know the objective. Craig Schoenfeld recommends identifying the target audience and key messages before drafting talking points. Prepare for likely questions and condense thoughts to feel confident in what you want to say.

Next, Craig Schoenfeld encourages government affairs professionals to practice speaking their message. Keep the objective as short and straightforward as possible.

Research

Craig Schoenfeld does not recommend walking into an interview blindly with no information about the reporter or news outlet. Reviewing previous coverage, especially from your subject area, can be extremely beneficial when preparing. It's not possible to anticipate every question. However, research will help you feel more comfortable and familiar with what is about to happen.

Stay Calm

Without speaking a word, much can be said through someone's body language, appearance, and demeanor. Craig Schoenfeld recommends wearing a simple outfit that is both comfortable and not distracting. Avoid fidgeting and always ask what direction to look before beginning the session.

Craig Schoenfeld notes that pausing to gather your thoughts will come across much better than stuttering or rambling. During preparation, film yourself talking and play it back to evaluate yourself. While most people do not like to watch themselves, you are your best critic. It will provide valuable feedback.

About Craig Schoenfeld:

With more than 20 years of experience, Craig R. Schoenfeld has worked as a lobbyist, political strategist, press spokesperson, and campaign operations manager for his clients. He has developed excellent relations with elected officials, business organizations, and activists in the Midwest.

Craig Schoenfeld is also the president of CR3 Connect, one of Iowa's leading strategic advisory lobby firms. CR3 Connect specializes in designing and implementing strategies that build support, inform the public and public officials, educate and mobilize key constituencies. For more information: www.cr3connect.com

