Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FING LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2019 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 18-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 185.7169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90206 CODE: FING LN ISIN: LU0533033071 ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FING LN Sequence No.: 20682 EQS News ID: 876889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2019 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)