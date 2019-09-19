Kieffer | Starlite: National Sign Company Announced New Career Opportunities

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Kieffer | Starlite, a national signage company headquartered in Denton, Texas is pleased to announce the availability of new job opportunities in many of their most prominent locations across the US. The company has enjoyed steady growth since their founding in 1950.

Their most recent job opening is for a Client Service Manager in one of their three most notable locations; namely Texas, Illinois, and North Carolina. The opening promises to be a good opportunity for those looking for a career with a well-established signage company. Learn more here: Client Service Manager Career Opportunity.

In order to facilitate a stable sale from start to finish, this individual will be working closely with the design, manufacturing, and installation management departments at Kieffer | Starlite. They will be responsible for all sales administrative duties associated with repeat national accounts, ensuring that each team meets the needs and requirements of their clients. Working closely with these highly qualified and experienced teams is a unique opportunity for applicants, as they will develop their leadership skills and learn about maintaining a high degree of versatility in various environments.

Steve Born, Vice President of Client Services at Kieffer | Starlite, states, "Ideally, we are looking for someone who is very well-organized, able to self-manage, multi-task, and handle large volumes of work. They should be familiar with working across multiple teams and be able to fit in well with every environment. The ability to communicate effectively is also crucial. They will communicate our client's needs and their basic idea for the product, making sure that all of our teams are on the same page about it."

Born also says that employees in this position can expect to develop a wide skill set during their time in this role. "Our employees in this position usually get to deepen their knowledge in the industry, develop their customer service skills, and enhance both their communication and troubleshooting skills."

The company notes that the duties for this position take place from Monday through Friday, with limited weekend involvement. Additionally, they add that there will be little to no travel for their employees, as the purpose of hiring a sales manager for each of their locations is to have them deal with clients personally. The requirements for the position are not extensive, as they accept applicants with at least two years of experience in sales as long as they are able to demonstrate their capability in the role.

Kieffer | Starlite states that their career path expectations for their applicants vary depending on the level at which they intend to apply within the position. They state that there are different levels for their client service managers, as they have a wide variety of career paths based on each position. These positions vary from coordinators at starting positions to senior coordinators, managers, and executives. The minimum academic requirement is an associate degree, in which case applicants can expect to be placed in a starting position, depending on their customer service experience and troubleshooting skills.

"What we are offering is a unique opportunity to join a company with multiple opportunities for growth," asserts Born. He elaborates, "Even if you are not interested in this position, we have several other current job openings, spread across our four locations. We are a distinguished company, with great prestige in the industry. Opportunities like these do not present themselves very often, so we encourage anyone interested to apply. We provide a very positive work environment where personal growth is encouraged. Our employees describe this space as a 'family-like environment,' so you can expect this kind of treatment for yourself as well."

Interested parties are also encouraged to apply for the roles of Client Services Coordinator, Director of Manufacturing, Field Services Coordinator, Job Order Processor, National Account Manager, Metal or Automotive Spray Painter, Structural Sign Detailer, and so on. The requirements vary for each of these positions, though more comprehensive details regarding their respective responsibilities can be found on the Current Openings page of Kieffer | Starlite's official website.

The website also includes more information on Kieffer | Starlite as a whole, including their products and services. Furthermore, those who wish to apply for any of the available positions may contact Kelly David of Kieffer | Starlite or connect with the signage provider through their company Facebook page.

