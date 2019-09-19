Web Presence: Janik Roskovani Reveals Specialties as Veteran Home Contracting Business Owner

Contracting company owner Janik Roskovani reveals what it takes to become a leader in the field of luxury design

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / A veteran home contracting business owner with more than two decades of experience, Janik Roskovani has turned his company, JR Builders, into one of the industry's most sought-after and trusted firms within the Los Angeles area. From residential remodels to large-scale commercial projects, Roskovani outlines what sets him and his team apart from the competition.

"From an unmatched work ethic to an exquisite eye for design, at JR Builders, we're dedicated to making the building process as straightforward, comfortable, and enjoyable for clients as possible, whatever the project," explains Roskovani.

Supported by a wealth of innovative ideas, all of which are perfectly executed by Janik's crew of seasoned craftsmen, the JR Builders owner and founder says his and his team's skills allow them to accommodate each and every one of their clients' wishes and desires.

"Staying competitive in the Los Angeles contracting market is no easy task," points out Roskovani. However, by gaining an impeccable reputation and staying relevant, JR Builders has, he says, thrived, even garnering a mention in the LA Times as a top ten contracting business in the southern California city.

Janik Roskovani believes that much of his success has stemmed from his company's specialties, including finished carpentry, superior hardwood flooring, and stone products aligned with skilled installation. "We also specialize," he adds, "in luxury bathroom and kitchen remodels as well as closets and custom cabinetry."

Roskovani and JR Builders further specialize in the highest quality of work in the commercial field, backed by top-end customer service. This, he reveals, has brought him a number of high-profile jobs recently, including the design and construction of a chain of Go Greek Yogurt shops across Los Angeles and MedMen Cannabis Dispensary in West Hollywood, among others.

The son of a skilled tradesman and builder, Janik Roskovani was born in the Czech Republic, famed around the world for its incredible architecture.

Raised just outside of Prague, Janik's appreciation of luxury home renovations and high-profile commercial builds was, he says, instilled into him at an early age by his father. "From the Czech Republic to Los Angeles, I've been surrounded by stunning architecture and design my entire life," he adds.

Whether completing exquisite kitchen remodels for high-net-worth and celebrity clientele or fulfilling the demands of the City of Los Angeles' ever-growing sprawl of big-name commercial clients, Roskovani's broad range of professional specializations has seen him elevated to a position whereby which he now represents a staple of luxury design in the area.

Clients have widely praised his impeccable taste, tact, and innate ability to make what has the potential to be a challenging journey into a truly enjoyable one.

"I've done so, I believe," he adds, wrapping up, "on a foundation of integrity, creativity, and dedication, and thanks in no small part to unparalleled professionalism across the board."

