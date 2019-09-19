Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1JWB7 ISIN: FR0010417345 Ticker-Symbol: DBV 
Tradegate
18.09.19
17:13 Uhr
17,140 Euro
-0,140
-0,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,440
17,640
21:57
17,380
17,470
22:00
19.09.2019 | 22:05
DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
08/31/201936,157,777

Total gross of voting rights: 36,157,777



Total net* of voting rights: 36,127,496

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ce9162b-2d67-4dbd-a110-78266f0799ed)

