AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Sep-2019 / 04:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 19/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.5243 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53009298 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 20750 EQS News ID: 877075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2019 22:17 ET (02:17 GMT)