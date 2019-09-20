The US Department of Energy has shut down the site for its Open PV Project, which supplied cost and installation data. Is this the winding down of a project whose time had come, or is the administration of President Donald Trump closing off another data source on renewable energy?Under the Trump administration, data and reports just keep disappearing, or they are not published at all. First it was the SEAMS project by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, which just never got published. Then it was the dataset for a paper on high levels of renewable energy which ...

