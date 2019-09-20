BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 20 September 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 77,549,044 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 20 September 2019, the Company held 22,812,261 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 77,549,044 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

Date: 20 September 2019