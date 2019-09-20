Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H81L ISIN: GB00B63H8491 Ticker-Symbol: RRU 
Tradegate
20.09.19
08:19 Uhr
9,168 Euro
-0,038
-0,41 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,876
9,040
09:02
8,876
9,040
09:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC9,168-0,41 %