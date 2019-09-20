R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 20-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") HALF YEARLY REPORT 2019 ?Despite continuing good production, the financial results for the six months to 30 June 2019 were severely depressed by weak CPO and CPKO prices. With FFB production for the full year expected to be at record levels for the second year running, recent cost reduction initiatives and CPO prices rising as surplus stocks are absorbed globally, results for the second half of 2019 should show a material improvement. HIGHLIGHTS ?Financial · Average selling prices (FOB Samarinda) 22 per cent lower for CPO at $430 per tonne (2018: $549 per tonne) and 40 per cent lower for CPKO at $590 per tonne (2018: $977 per tonne) · Revenue up 17 per cent to $56.6 million (2018: $48.2 million), re?ecting in part the sale of excess inventory carried forward at the end of 2018 - had prices remained at 2018 levels, revenue would have been $72.5 million in the ?rst half · Underlying operating costs in the ?rst half of 2019 in line with 2018, although cost of sales of $63.2 million (2018:$42.8 million) distorted by stock movements, re?ecting the temporary stock build up due to logistical problems in the comparative period in 2018 · Pre-tax loss of $29.5 million (2018: profit of $1.3 million), due to the impact of depressed CPO and CPKO prices exacerbated by the strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar, which resulted in a negative $16.0 million foreign exchange swing Agricultural operations · FFB production increased 3 per cent to 335,177 tonnes (2018: 324,955 tonnes) in the period · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 94,680 tonnes (2018: 80,463 tonnes) · CPO extraction rates consistent in the ?rst half of the year averaging 22.9 per cent (2018: 22.8 per cent) · Capital expenditure focused on mill works and maintaining existing plantings Coal operations · ?Good progress as IPA expects to recommence mining at its Kota Bangun concession in the near future by appointing a contractor who will also manage the port facility · The contractor will fund all further expenditure required for infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in the pro?ts from the mine Outlook · CPO prices expected to increase further as global demand for vegetable oils increasingly outstrips supply · Resumption of planting of the group's undeveloped land bank remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and a stronger financial performance · Recent cost reduction and improved ef?ciency measures, including workforce reductions, across the operations and support departments, expected to achieve some savings in the second half of 2019 notwithstanding associated one-off costs and, additionally, savings of not less than $10 million per annum from 2020 onwards SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 56,584 48,170 Earnings before interest, tax, (110) 10,947 depreciation and amortisation (Loss)/profit before tax (29,496) 1,336 Loss for the period (24,452) (635) Loss attributable to ordinary (23,267) (4,514) shareholders Cash generated by operations 5,278 9,565 Loss per share (US cents) (57.4) (11.1) INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Results ?Key components of the income statement for the six months to 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for 2018, were as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Average selling price $ $ $ CPO 430 549 472 CPKO 590 977 1,067 _______ _______ _______ $'m $'m $'m Revenue 56.6 48.2 105.5 Operating loss (13.7) (0.3) (10.7) (Loss)/profit before tax (29.5) 1.3 (5.5) ?The six month period to 30 June 2019 was a particularly challenging period for the group. Poor CPO and CPKO prices meant that revenues were some $15.9 million lower than they would have been had prices been at the same levels (themselves depressed) as in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar resulted in a $16.0 million negative swing in the effect of foreign exchange on the income statement (made up of a loss of $4.9 million in the period to 30 June 2019 against a pro?t of $11.1 million in the comparative period). As discussed below, the directors expect that the ?rst six months of 2019 will represent the nadir of the group's fortunes. Crops are usually weighted to the second half of each year so that, other things being equal, results for the full year should re?ect the bene?t of better revenues in the second half without proportionately additional costs. Moreover, revenues going forward will be helped by recent increases in CPO and CPKO prices, while cost reduction initiatives are already having a positive impact and will result in material savings from 2020 onwards. Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax amounted to a loss of $0.1 million for the six months to 30 June 2019 (2018: profit of $10.9 million). Specific components of the results Cost of sales for the six months to 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for 2018, was made up as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 31 December June 2019 2018 2018 $'m $'m $'m Depreciation and amortisation 13.6 11.3 23.0 Purchase of external FFB 8.2 8.9 18.4 Stock movement at historic cost 8.8 (8.4) (10.2) Estate operating costs 32.6 31.0 68.4 _______ _______ _______ 63.2 42.8 99.6 ?Whilst cost of sales at $63.2 million showed a substantial increase on the preceding year ($42.8 million), the major part of the increase was accounted for by changes in stock levels. These re?ected the build up of stocks that occurred during 2018 (the result of logistical problems in transferring stocks from the estates downriver to Samarinda and Balikpapan) followed by a reduction in stocks to more normal levels during the early months of 2019. When increases in volumes are taken into account, actual operating costs were in line with those of the comparative period. Purchases of third party FFB increased by some 18 per cent, but the see-through effect of lower CPO and CPKO prices on FFB pricing meant that the overall cost of external FFB at $8.2 million was lower than the $8.9 million incurred in the comparative period. Administrative expenses charged in the income statement amounted to $8.4 million against the $6.8 million charged in 2018. Substantially all of the increase re?ected a lower rate of capitalisation, PBJ having been disposed of in the prior period. Before capitalisation, administrative expenses amounted to $9.6 million against $9.5 million in the comparative period. As noted above, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar in the six months to 30 June 2019 resulted in mark to market losses on rupiah balances of $4.9 million against a gain in the comparative period of $11.1 million. These and other exchange differences (principally arising from movement in sterling against the dollar) have been reported within ?nance costs. Other ?nance costs, comprising interest and other ?nance charges, amounted, before capitalisation, to $11.2 million for the period to 30 June 2019, slightly lower than the $11.8 reported in 2018. The tax credit of $5.0 million (2018: charge of $2.0 million) has been stated after providing $0.4 million (2018: $0.9 million) against deferred tax credits previously recorded against losses which may not now be capable of use prior to time expiry. Dividends ?It was announced on 5 June 2019, that the directors had concluded that the half yearly payment of dividend on the group's preference shares that was due on 30 June 2019 should be deferred pending an improvement in CPO prices. Since then, prices have improved and, as noted under "Results" above, this improvement, combined with the bene?t of the normal weighting of crops to the second half of the year, should mean that results for the six months to June 2019 are not representative of the likely outturn for 2019 as a whole. However, the directors are conscious of the fact that very substantial losses were incurred in the ?rst half of the year and, for that reason, now expect that, not only will the 30 June dividend have to continue to be deferred, but that it will also be necessary to defer payment of the dividend falling due on 31 December 2019.

