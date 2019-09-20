DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 20-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") HALF YEARLY REPORT 2019 ?Despite continuing good production, the financial results for the six months to 30 June 2019 were severely depressed by weak CPO and CPKO prices. With FFB production for the full year expected to be at record levels for the second year running, recent cost reduction initiatives and CPO prices rising as surplus stocks are absorbed globally, results for the second half of 2019 should show a material improvement. HIGHLIGHTS ?Financial · Average selling prices (FOB Samarinda) 22 per cent lower for CPO at $430 per tonne (2018: $549 per tonne) and 40 per cent lower for CPKO at $590 per tonne (2018: $977 per tonne) · Revenue up 17 per cent to $56.6 million (2018: $48.2 million), re?ecting in part the sale of excess inventory carried forward at the end of 2018 - had prices remained at 2018 levels, revenue would have been $72.5 million in the ?rst half · Underlying operating costs in the ?rst half of 2019 in line with 2018, although cost of sales of $63.2 million (2018:$42.8 million) distorted by stock movements, re?ecting the temporary stock build up due to logistical problems in the comparative period in 2018 · Pre-tax loss of $29.5 million (2018: profit of $1.3 million), due to the impact of depressed CPO and CPKO prices exacerbated by the strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar, which resulted in a negative $16.0 million foreign exchange swing Agricultural operations · FFB production increased 3 per cent to 335,177 tonnes (2018: 324,955 tonnes) in the period · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 94,680 tonnes (2018: 80,463 tonnes) · CPO extraction rates consistent in the ?rst half of the year averaging 22.9 per cent (2018: 22.8 per cent) · Capital expenditure focused on mill works and maintaining existing plantings Coal operations · ?Good progress as IPA expects to recommence mining at its Kota Bangun concession in the near future by appointing a contractor who will also manage the port facility · The contractor will fund all further expenditure required for infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in the pro?ts from the mine Outlook · CPO prices expected to increase further as global demand for vegetable oils increasingly outstrips supply · Resumption of planting of the group's undeveloped land bank remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and a stronger financial performance · Recent cost reduction and improved ef?ciency measures, including workforce reductions, across the operations and support departments, expected to achieve some savings in the second half of 2019 notwithstanding associated one-off costs and, additionally, savings of not less than $10 million per annum from 2020 onwards SUMMARY OF RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue 56,584 48,170 Earnings before interest, tax, (110) 10,947 depreciation and amortisation (Loss)/profit before tax (29,496) 1,336 Loss for the period (24,452) (635) Loss attributable to ordinary (23,267) (4,514) shareholders Cash generated by operations 5,278 9,565 Loss per share (US cents) (57.4) (11.1) INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT Results ?Key components of the income statement for the six months to 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for 2018, were as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 2018 Average selling price $ $ $ CPO 430 549 472 CPKO 590 977 1,067 _______ _______ _______ $'m $'m $'m Revenue 56.6 48.2 105.5 Operating loss (13.7) (0.3) (10.7) (Loss)/profit before tax (29.5) 1.3 (5.5) ?The six month period to 30 June 2019 was a particularly challenging period for the group. Poor CPO and CPKO prices meant that revenues were some $15.9 million lower than they would have been had prices been at the same levels (themselves depressed) as in the corresponding period of 2018. In addition, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar resulted in a $16.0 million negative swing in the effect of foreign exchange on the income statement (made up of a loss of $4.9 million in the period to 30 June 2019 against a pro?t of $11.1 million in the comparative period). As discussed below, the directors expect that the ?rst six months of 2019 will represent the nadir of the group's fortunes. Crops are usually weighted to the second half of each year so that, other things being equal, results for the full year should re?ect the bene?t of better revenues in the second half without proportionately additional costs. Moreover, revenues going forward will be helped by recent increases in CPO and CPKO prices, while cost reduction initiatives are already having a positive impact and will result in material savings from 2020 onwards. Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax amounted to a loss of $0.1 million for the six months to 30 June 2019 (2018: profit of $10.9 million). Specific components of the results Cost of sales for the six months to 30 June 2019, with comparative figures for 2018, was made up as follows: 6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 31 December June 2019 2018 2018 $'m $'m $'m Depreciation and amortisation 13.6 11.3 23.0 Purchase of external FFB 8.2 8.9 18.4 Stock movement at historic cost 8.8 (8.4) (10.2) Estate operating costs 32.6 31.0 68.4 _______ _______ _______ 63.2 42.8 99.6 ?Whilst cost of sales at $63.2 million showed a substantial increase on the preceding year ($42.8 million), the major part of the increase was accounted for by changes in stock levels. These re?ected the build up of stocks that occurred during 2018 (the result of logistical problems in transferring stocks from the estates downriver to Samarinda and Balikpapan) followed by a reduction in stocks to more normal levels during the early months of 2019. When increases in volumes are taken into account, actual operating costs were in line with those of the comparative period. Purchases of third party FFB increased by some 18 per cent, but the see-through effect of lower CPO and CPKO prices on FFB pricing meant that the overall cost of external FFB at $8.2 million was lower than the $8.9 million incurred in the comparative period. Administrative expenses charged in the income statement amounted to $8.4 million against the $6.8 million charged in 2018. Substantially all of the increase re?ected a lower rate of capitalisation, PBJ having been disposed of in the prior period. Before capitalisation, administrative expenses amounted to $9.6 million against $9.5 million in the comparative period. As noted above, strengthening of the Indonesian rupiah against the dollar in the six months to 30 June 2019 resulted in mark to market losses on rupiah balances of $4.9 million against a gain in the comparative period of $11.1 million. These and other exchange differences (principally arising from movement in sterling against the dollar) have been reported within ?nance costs. Other ?nance costs, comprising interest and other ?nance charges, amounted, before capitalisation, to $11.2 million for the period to 30 June 2019, slightly lower than the $11.8 reported in 2018. The tax credit of $5.0 million (2018: charge of $2.0 million) has been stated after providing $0.4 million (2018: $0.9 million) against deferred tax credits previously recorded against losses which may not now be capable of use prior to time expiry. Dividends ?It was announced on 5 June 2019, that the directors had concluded that the half yearly payment of dividend on the group's preference shares that was due on 30 June 2019 should be deferred pending an improvement in CPO prices. Since then, prices have improved and, as noted under "Results" above, this improvement, combined with the bene?t of the normal weighting of crops to the second half of the year, should mean that results for the six months to June 2019 are not representative of the likely outturn for 2019 as a whole. However, the directors are conscious of the fact that very substantial losses were incurred in the ?rst half of the year and, for that reason, now expect that, not only will the 30 June dividend have to continue to be deferred, but that it will also be necessary to defer payment of the dividend falling due on 31 December 2019.

The directors recognise the importance of dividends to holders of preference shares. Once it has become clear that the recovery in CPO prices will continue and can reasonably be expected to be sustained, the directors plan to submit proposals to preference shareholders to deal with the arrears of preference dividend and to resume payment of cash dividends. In view of the ?nancial performance of the group in 2019 to date, the directors do not intend to declare or recommend the payment of any ordinary dividends in respect of 2019. Agricultural operations The key agricultural statistics were as follows: 6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 FFB?crops (tonnes) * Group 335,177 324,955 Third party 94,680 80,463 Total 429,857 405,418 Production (tonnes) * Total FFB processed 421,527 393,382 FFB sold 7,440 9,548 CPO 96,514 89,638 Palm kernels 18,882 18,649 CPKO 5,547 7,456 Extraction rates (percentage) CPO 22.9 22.8 Palm kernel 4.5 4.7 CPKO 39.9 40.3 Rainfall (mm) Average across the estates 2,039 1,673 * 2018 crops and production include PBJ (FFB crop 4,146 tonnes; FFB sold 3,045 tonnes) which was disposed of on 31 August 2018. ?With greater consistency in field disciplines and supervision, the production recovery seen in 2018 continued into the first half of 2019. Some harvesting days were lost during the festive holiday period in June, but production has subsequently picked up with FFB harvested in the eight months to August 2019 totalling 493,651 tonnes (2018: 494,932 tonnes, including 5,782 tonnes from PBJ which was disposed of on 31 August 2018). Bunch counts indicate good crop availability through to the end of 2019, but an industry wide decline in production as palms enter a resting phase following the bountiful cropping in 2018 means that the group's FFB production in 2019, albeit at record levels for the second consecutive year, may fall short of the original target of 900,000 tonnes. Maintenance work in the mills led to a temporary reduction in CPKO production in the first half of 2019 with some palm kernels being sold uncrushed to third party processors. Full CPKO production capacity is being restored. Extraction rates are generally being maintained and targeted improvements are being achieved as major mill works are completed. As noted under "Results" above, the positive impact of a good operational performance in the first half of 2019 was dampened by persistently low CPO prices. Having fallen by some 17 per cent in 2018 to reach a 10 year low of $439 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, in November 2018, prices appeared to be on the road to recovery at the start of 2019. This recovery then stalled, with prices falling again to $501 per tonne at the end of June 2019 and continuing to a low for the year to date of $480 per tonne in mid July. The widely anticipated increase in the supply deficit then started to manifest itself in a much needed price recovery during August and the CPO price now stands at $570 per tonne. CPKO prices have been more fickle, increasing from $770 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, at the start of 2019 to reach a high of $818 per tonne in mid January before falling to a 12 year low of $529 per tonne in early June. The average premium over CPO was unusually low during the first half 2019, at less than $50 per tonne reflecting subdued demand generally and good availability of the competitor coconut oil. Prices are now a little stronger, currently standing at $625 per tonne. The average selling price for the group's CPO for the six months to the end of June 2019, on an FOB basis at the port of Samarinda, net of export levy and duty, was $430 per tonne (2018: $549 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was $590 per tonne (2018: $977 per tonne). Against this background, the group has been taking steps to conserve cash by limiting capital expenditure and reducing costs. Accordingly, capital expenditure in 2019 is directed almost entirely at maintaining immature plantings planted in earlier years and completing works to ensure resilience and availability of sufficient capacity in the group's mills. Resumption of planting of the group's undeveloped land bank remains on hold pending a sustained recovery in the CPO price and a stronger financial performance. Measures initiated during the first half of 2019 to maximise efficiencies and reduce costs, without compromising operational performance, are continuing as planned. Such measures have been to an extent facilitated by the concentration of estate operations in one locality following the sale in 2018 of PBJ and by the lower staffing that deferral of the group's expansion programme permits. Various operational economies are being implemented, including the gradual reduction in the number of temporary workers employed for remedial upkeep as the work undertaken by these workers is progressively completed. The regional office in Singapore has been closed and administrative and support departments in Indonesia are also being slimmed down. Coal and stone operations As previously indicated, to the extent that any further capital is to be committed to its coal and stone interests, the group is giving priority to investment that will offer quicker returns with lower risk. To this end, the group's recent concentration has been on recovering amounts already invested by way of loans in the Kota Bangun coal concession company, PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama ("IPA") which is owned by the group's local partners. Good progress has been made and the company has been informed that IPA will be recommencing mining of the concession by appointing a contractor to, amongst others, provide mining services and to manage the port facility adjacent to the concession. To minimise the requirement for further funding, it has been agreed that the contractor will fund all further expenditure needed on infrastructure, land compensation and mobilisation in exchange for a participation in profits from the mine. The extent of the participation will be dependent upon prevailing coal prices but is expected to average 30 per cent. It is hoped that the reopening of the port facility for evacuation of IPA's own coal production will encourage adjacent third party mining companies to utilise the port facility. This could provide useful revenues to IPA additional to its profits from mining. The Indonesian government has recently announced plans to establish a new Indonesian Capital City on a site in East Kalimantan lying between Balikpapan and Samarinda. Whilst this will be a long term project, the civil works involved are likely to require large quantities of crushed stone. Although development of the andesite stone concession has been viewed by the group as a lower priority than development of the IPA concession, efforts have continued to seek interest from contractors in commencing quarrying operations on the concession. It is hoped that the prospect of much greater local demand for crushed stone will facilitate a successful conclusion to these efforts. Sustainability ?The RSPO annual surveillance audits for the group's two older mills, the bulking station and supply bases have again successfully concluded in 2019. In each case there was a signi?cant reduction in the number of issues raised at the commencement of the audit and subsequently addressed as compared with previous years. Work to evaluate the outstanding High Conservation Value ("HCV") compensation liability in respect of a small area of some 20 hectares in the SYB northern estate has been completed. The results of the independent third-party analysis to assist in determining the ?nal compensation liability were submitted to the RSPO in May 2019. Feedback is now awaited. There is a further RSPO review outstanding in respect of historic land clearing of an area in the SYB southern estate. The company submitted the results of its HCV analysis earlier in 2019 and, pending the outcome of the review, has excluded this estate from supplying the Perdana oil mill so that certi?cation of the mill can be retained. The response from RSPO in respect of the compensation plan for CDM remains outstanding, although the group's proposal has been agreed in principle. In April 2019, the group retained its certi?cation under the recently updated international standard for environmental management systems, ISO 14001:2015. This covers the mills and estates of REAK and SYB as well as the group's bulking station. Certi?cation is valid for three years. Following 2018 surveys among smallholder oil palm farmers in the vicinity of the group's estate, the in-house team dealing with local communities is now focusing on methods to improve the productivity and fruit quality of these farmers. This includes further surveys to assess whether villagers would be interested in business development and diversi?cation, so that they can become more resilient and less dependent on oil palm cultivation. In addition, this exercise is designed to assess demands for produce by the villages, as well as by the company, its employees and families, and to establish how best these demands can be met, given the remote location. The conservation department has now fully implemented its long-held plan to map the locations of endangered species, such as orangutans, within the group's estate boundaries, based on GPS records of individual animals photographed by camera traps set throughout the group's forested

