Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Xetra
19.09.19
17:35 Uhr
2,390 Euro
+0,044
+1,88 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,401
2,444
09:01
2,371
2,400
08:58
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RBS
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC2,390+1,88 %