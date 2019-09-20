

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) announced Friday the appointment of Alison Rose as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1.



Rose, currently Deputy CEO NatWest Holdings and CEO Commercial and Private Banking, succeeds Ross McEwan, who will formally step down as CEO on October 31.



Rose will also be appointed as Executive Director and CEO on the Boards of NatWest Holdings Limited, National Westminster Bank Plc and Ulster Bank Limited.



She is also a Non-Executive Director of Great Portland Estates plc and sits on the board of the Coutts Charitable Foundation.



Alison Rose said, 'Our industry is facing a series of challenges; from the ongoing economic and political uncertainty to shifts in the behaviour and expectations of our customers, driven by rapid advances in technology. It will be my priority to make sure we are ready to meet these challenges and build the best bank for families, businesses and communities.'



