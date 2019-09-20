

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec plc (INVP.L) Friday said it expects first-half adjusted earnings per share to be 4 percent to 7 percent lower than prior period



In its pre-close trading update ahead of its first-half results, the company projects group adjusted operating profit to be slightly behind the prior period due to challenging market conditions. Adjusted operating profit would be in line on a neutral currency basis.



The company further said the proposed demerger and separate listing of Investec Asset Management is on track, with regulatory approval obtained in August 2019.



The company expects certain management actions, as well as the costs incurred in relation to the proposed demerger, would negatively impact pre-taxation earnings for the six months by approximately 42 million pounds. This compares to a pre-taxation earnings drag of £22 million in the prior period on a like-for-like basis.



Including charges, basic earnings per share would be approximately 10 percent to 13 percent lower than last year, and headline earnings per share would be about 15 percent to 18 percent lower.



As of August 31, third party assets under management or AUM increased 6.7% to 178.4 billion pounds.



The first-half results will be released on November 21.



On an adjusted basis, revenue and costs are expected to be slightly lower than the prior period.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'In spite of challenging trading conditions, the group remains well positioned for the long term and continues to concentrate on the execution of its strategy of simplification, focus, and disciplined growth.'



