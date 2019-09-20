Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK5S ISIN: GB00B1QH8P22 Ticker-Symbol: ZVX 
Tradegate
18.09.19
12:25 Uhr
3,188 Euro
+0,014
+0,44 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,174
3,242
09:34
3,180
3,236
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL PLC3,188+0,44 %