

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to UK's competition watchdog Thursday announcement that JD Sports Fashion plc's (JD.L) 90 million pounds Footasylum deal may hurt competition, Sports Direct International Plc. (SPD.L) said Friday that it has consistently aimed to provide the widest range of products at attractive prices. Sports Direct will continue to work constructively with all of its third party suppliers to enhance its product offering for the benefit of its consumers.



Sports Direct noted that it has received legal advice that the issues identified by the CMA in its announcement regarding brand relationships specifically, are likely to be a key focus of any Phase II investigation, but are also likely to have wider market implications beyond this transaction, as they appear to highlight the power of the 'must-have' brands and potential market-wide practices aimed at controlling the supply and, ultimately, the pricing of their products.



