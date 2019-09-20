Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Former Dundee, BHP, Northern Empire Geologist Joins Blue Lagoon As Chief Geologist

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. ("Blue Lagoon" or "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTC PINK:BLAGF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Cronk, P.Geo as the Company's Chief Geologist.

With over 25 years of experience as a geologist and manager of exploration programs for precious and base metal deposits, Mr. Cronk has worked in Africa, Europe as well as North and South America.

"As we continue to strengthen our team, I'm very pleased with Bill's addition as his expertise ranges from grass roots reconnaissance up to advanced stage and pre-feasibility work," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources.

"And, perhaps most importantly" Vig added, "while working for mining industry leaders such as Dundee Precious Metals, and Northern Empire - which was acquired by NY listed Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), Bill gained invaluable management experience and honed his skills in business development, project generation, program design, budget implementation and project management - talents that he'll now bring to benefit Blue Lagoon's projects."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has issued 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to Mr. Cronk in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan that provides for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at any time. The Stock Options are exercisable at $1.20, for a period of two years from the date of grant, and are subject to quarterly vesting commencing in three months.

Following this grant of incentive stock options, the Company will have a total of 1,310,000 stock options outstanding representing 4.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

