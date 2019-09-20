Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Partners with TraknProtect

Growing portfolio of strategic partnerships

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) (the "Company" or "Telkonet"), creator of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions designed to optimize comfort, energy efficiency and guest experience in support of the emerging Internet of Things (IoT), has announced a new partnership with TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry. The partnership signals the latest in a series of strategic partnerships TraknProtect has made this year and reflects Telkonet's growing dominance in the eco IoT hospitality space.

Founded in 1999, Telkonet has successfully deployed over 700,000 devices across more than 4,000 hotel properties. The company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform provides for the development and deployment of highly targeted hospitality solutions that dramatically reduce energy consumption, improve hotel operational efficiency and create a more enhanced customer experience. Reflecting the growing investment hotels are making in sustainable hotel room management, EcoSmart devices are currently installed in more than 400,000 guest rooms across the globe.

"We've been long committed to our strategy of growth through strategic partner engagement," commented Tom Hempel, TraknProtect's Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, "and Telkonet has a respected and clear-eyed understanding of the kind of added value IoT eco solutions can bring to the hospitality space," he added.

"After extensive research into innovative solutions for location-based hospitality technology, we've chosen TraknProtect based on their extensive success in the space and the effortless deployment of their solutions," stated Jason Tienor, Telkonet's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with TraknProtect's team to offer new innovative technology solutions to our shared customers.

Telkonet will be announcing the new partnership at their 3rd Annual Partner Week event to be held September 17-19th, at The Iron Horse Hotel, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, representing three days of networking, learning sessions, and information regarding its partners and related market trends.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the Company's EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. Vertical markets that benefit from EcoSmart products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, WI. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.

About TraknProtect | TraknProtect is a real-time location technology provider enabling hotels to harness the power of location data and integrate it into their safety and operations systems. TraknProtect provides enhanced safety devices (ESDs) for hotel employees through activation of a safety button integrated solution alerting security personnel to the location of employees in need of assistance. The platform provides additional access to real-time locations and data about hotel inventory, room service trays, and vendor activity on the property. The TraknProtect software platform is also enabling hotels to enhance guest satisfaction, increase employee efficiency, and improve employee safety by using TraknProtect data analytics to save significant capital costs and make smarter inventory purchasing decisions and improved management of outside vendors. For more information, please visit www.traknprotect.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

