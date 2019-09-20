EUROPLASMA EUROPLASMA: A framework partnership agreement with Orano Cycle has come into effect 20-Sep-2019 / 10:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release - Bordeaux, 17 September 2019 A framework partnership agreement with Orano Cycle has come into effect Europlasma announced today the signature of a 4-year renewable partnership agreement with Orano Cycle. It is effective immediately. Through this partnership, Europlasma will work closely with a major player in the hazardous waste sector to develop its hazardous waste and toxic gas recovery activities and embark on a path to growth. The agreement is divided into two parts, specifically: · An industrial component aimed at developing new facilities for the treatment of conventional hazardous waste (asbestos, fly ash, toxic gases, etc.) and nuclear waste. · A Research & Development component in the following areas: · conventional waste the treatment of which is already covered by Europlasma solutions, i.e. the melting and sealing of asbestos and fly ash and the cracking/reforming of gas; · the development of treatment solutions for new conventional waste; · intermediate, low or very low level nuclear waste (IA, LA or VLA). In this context, it is foreseen that a common research centre will be established at the Morcenx (Landes) site, owned by Europlasma. The partnership will be steered by a joint steering committee on both the industrial and R&D sides ensuring that operations run smoothly. About EUROPLASMA Operating at the crossroads of multiple environmental issues, EUROPLASMA designs and develops innovative plasma solutions for renewable energy production and hazardous waste recovery, as well as tailor-made applications for industries intent on reducing their environmental footprint. EUROPLASMA is listed on Euronext GROWTH, (FR0000044810-ALEUP / LEI 969500WYVNHBV1ABQ250). For more information: www.europlasma.com [1].° About Orano Cycle Orano Cycle is an Orano Group company, specialising in the dismantling of nuclear installations, as well as the treatment and conditioning of hazardous and in particular radioactive waste. Shareholder Contact: Anne BORDERES - Europlasma - contactbourse@europlasma.com - +335 56 49 70 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: A framework partnership agreement with Orano Cycle has come into effect Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VXMLCKFSTN [2] Language: English Company: EUROPLASMA 11 avenue de Canteranne 33600 Pessac France Phone: +33 556 49 70 00 E-mail: contactbourse@europlasma.com Internet: www.europlasma.com ISIN: FR0000044810 AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 877253 End of Announcement EQS News Service 877253 20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14c4178514110c5efda849694006abff&application_id=877253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=87372d7de9d86a2ed1ed48fc61d07add&application_id=877253&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

