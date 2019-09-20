The "Central East and South East Europe Wind Power Market Outlook 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report offers an incisive and reliable overview of the wind energy sector of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries (including Turkey and Ukraine) for the next long term period 2018 2027.

Newly installed wind capacity in this region will increase in the next 5 years. The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. Small wind market segment for turbines below 500 KW in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 270 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries wind power market.

With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making the process. As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for the wind industry, the time for making the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. The fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information.

Key Topics Covered:

FOREWORD

1. METHODOLOGY

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Limitations

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. CEE SEE COUNTRIES RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

3.1. Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Regulations and Directives of European Union (EU)

3.1.1. Precedent regulations

3.1.2. EU 2030 Framework for climate and energy policies

3.1.3. EU Energy Roadmap 2050

3.1.4. TWENTIES Project

3.1.5. European Technology Platform for Wind Energy (TPWind)

3.1.6. SET Plan

3.2. NATURA 2000 Network

3.3. Renewable energy mandatory targets for Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

4. CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES ENERGY MARKET

4.1. General electricity market information

4.2. Single Electricity Market in European Union (EU)

5. WORLD WIND ENERGY MARKET

6. EUROPEAN WIND ENERGY MARKET

7. CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND RESOURCE POTENTIAL AND MAPPING

8. CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

8.1. Market overview

8.2. Country attractiveness index for wind energy investments

9. COUNTRY PROFILES

10. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF SUPPORT SCHEMES IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES COUNTRIES. FEED-IN TARIFFS AND GREEN CERTIFICATES

11. COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS OF MANDATORY CAPACITY GENERATION TARGETS IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES

12. ELECTRICITY GRID NETWORK IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES

12.1. Transmission System Operators (TSO's)

12.2. Distribution System Operators (DSO's)

12.3. Grid connection constraints

13. SMART GRID DEVELOPMENT IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES

13.1. Smart Grid and Super Smart Grid Concept

13.2. Smart grids development in the Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

14. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE. PROJECT DEVELOPERS AND INVESTORS IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

15. EPC AND O&M PROVIDERS, EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS AND CONSULTANTS IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

16. SWOT ANALYSIS OF CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

17. RISKS ABOUT WIND INVESTMENTS IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES

17.1. Risks Associated with the Wind Energy Industry in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

17.1.1. Regulatory Risk

17.1.2. Competition within the Wind Energy Industry

17.1.3. Public Attitudes towards Wind Energy Projects

17.1.4. Emerging Market Risk

17.1.5. Insurance Risk

17.1.6. Force Majeure Risk

17.2. Risks Associated with the Investor's Finance Arrangements

17.2.1. Asset Sale Risk

17.2.2. Borrowing Risk

17.2.3. Foreign Exchange Risk

17.3. Risks Associated with the Development of Wind Energy Plants

17.3.1. Variability in the Source of Wind Energy

17.3.2. Development of the Project and Construction Risk

17.3.3. Capital Cost Risk

17.3.4. Permits

17.3.5. Land Options

17.3.6. Construction

17.3.7. Dependency on Suppliers

17.3.8. Technology Risk

17.3.9. Operation and Maintenance Risk

17.3.10. Market Price of Electricity

18. INVESTMENT TRENDS, POTENTIAL AND OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES WIND ENERGY MARKET

19. CONCLUSIONS

