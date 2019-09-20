

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German market was trading weak on Friday, with investors largely making cautious moves after recent gains.



Besides reacting to data on Germany's producer price inflation, investors were also focusing on trade talks between the U.S. and China. Discussions between senior officials from the U.S. and China resumed on Monday after a gap of nearly two months.



The benchmark DAX was down 35.91 or 0.29%, at 12,421.79. On Thursday, the index ended up 0.55%.



Infineon declined 2.8%. Continental, SAP, Thyssenkrupp, Covestro and Fresenius lost 1 to 1.25%.



RWE moved up more than 2%. Vonovia, Lufthansa, Daimler, BMW, Bayer, E.ON, Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Bank gained 0.5 to 1%.



Germany's producer price inflation eased more than expected in August, data from Destatis revealed Friday.



Producer prices grew only 0.3% year-on-year, slower than the 1.1% increase in July. Prices were forecast to rise 0.6%.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.5%, in contrast to a 0.1% rise in the previous month. Economists had expected prices to fall 0.2%.



Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.6% from last year but remained unchanged on month.



The slowdown in annual inflation was driven by a 0.9% decrease in intermediate goods prices and a 0.3% fall in energy prices.



Non-durable consumer goods prices advanced 1.7% and durable consumer goods prices gained 1.3%. Prices of capital goods were up 1.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX