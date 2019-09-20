At the request of Vicore Pharma Holding AB, the trading in company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from September 27, 2019, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on September 26, 2019. Short name: VICO ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007577895 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116629 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.