"Talking about Science, Imagining the Future" Saturday, October 12th, 2019 from 10 am to 6 pm

As part of the Science Festival, this year organized on the theme of "Talking about Science, Imagining the Future", ISAE-SUPAERO will open up its entire campus to the public on Saturday, October 12th from 10 am to 6 pm. Intended for families, companies, partners, journalists and alumni, this event should bring in over 3,000 attendees, as was the case in the three previous years!

The program for the day includes many opportunities to discover science today and our vision of the science of the future, with the challenges this entails for the future of our planet.

On the program

Visits to the laboratories and research departments with flight simulators

Visit to the aeroacoustic wind tunnel, unique in Europe,

Demonstrations: how to fly an airplane, Enoskelet, augmented humans, aeroelasticity, drones, use of the gyroscopic effect in space systems, piezoelectric effect, lasers for communicating at the speed of light on Earth and in space, the infinitely small in 3D, Robot Firefighter Game, experimental rockets, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, image sensors, an eye on the world,

Meetings with student clubs

Meetings with ISAE-SUPAERO start-ups

Exhibitions

Presentation of digital learning and solutions in digital education innovation<

Information stands on training programs, the ISAE-SUPAERO Foundation, the OSE l'ISAE-SUPAERO diversity program, Erasmus program, the ISAE Group, Alumni Association, Aéroscopia,

Activities for children

Conference "But why does this plane fly safely?",

Guided tours of the campus, sports facilities, dorms and cafeteria,

Students Shop

Music by the student band, Los Soupaéros

Toulouse's little tourist train will be there to get around campus easily.

Practical information

Free admission

Address: 10 avenue Edouard Belin 31055 Toulouse. Rocade exit 20.

No parking nearby, use public transport (buses Nos. 27 and 37, Laas CNRS or SUPAERO stop, Faculté de Pharmacie Metro stop)

ID required

Entrance on Avenue Colonel Roche or Avenue Edouard Belin -VélôToulouse stations nearby

Food and drinks area on site

