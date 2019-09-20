A team of researchers modeled the country's energy future, finding that the drought plagued municipalities could benefit massively from large scale renewables deployment. The current reliance on coal-fired power stations causes immense water consumption, worsening the problem.It was in January 2018 that South Africa made rather unfortunate headlines when the municipality of Cape Town announced that water supply was so short, people had to line up for hours to get limited daily rations of potable water. The issue could in part be solved by turning away from coal-based power generation. Additionally, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...