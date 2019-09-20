Regulatory News:

Mainstay Medical International plc (BOURSE:MSTY)

Mainstay announces that each of the resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held in Dublin today were approved by shareholders. The full text of each resolution was set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting circulated to shareholders and made available on the Company's website, www.mainstay-medical.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005178/en/

Contacts:

Mainstay Medical International plc

Matt Onaitis

Company Secretary

Tel: +353 1 553 0217



Davy Corporate Finance (ESM Adviser)

Fergal Meegan

Barry Murphy

Tel: +353 (1) 679 6363