The "The Pharma Mini MBA" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A three-day accelerated management programme to give you the high-performance management skills of an MBA, designed specifically for pharmaceutical/biotechnology professionals and also applicable to medical device/animal health industries.

Course Overview

Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today. This course has been specially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfill your ambitions.

The Pharma Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with the pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.

Pharmaceutical industry context business school pharmaceutical case studies on each module.

This intensive course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on pharmaceutical/biotech/generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples. The business school case studies will help give the feel' of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in today's pharmaceutical and associated industries.

The Pharma Mini MBA is also an invaluable guide to all that is best and most practical on an MBA course with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical sector. It is also of value either to gain the most useful aspects of an MBA or as an MBA taster, providing a foundation of the essential MBA elements to apply directly to your role. The pharmaceutical industry requires employees within the industry to focus on successful leadership and business management skills, which this programme is designed to give you.

The skills you will improve include:

Problem-solving

Seeing the bigger picture

Decision-making, priorities

Strategic leadership

Implementing strategy

Environmental awareness

Cross-cultural communication

Strategic thinking

Leadership

Commercial awareness

Change management

Team-working

Project management

Increased confidence prioritisation

Key Benefits of Attending

MBA learning style of the programme

The Pharma Mini MBA learning style is 'hands-on' rather than academic. The programme is very practical, without being too theoretical, with industry-relevant case studies drawn from business school cases. This intensive three-day course covers the key areas of an MBA and applies these MBA tools and concepts to the pharmaceutical industry, providing you with a firm foundation of the essential MBA thinking and terminology. Three modules will be covered in just three days of interactive workshops to enhance the value of the course and, to minimise your time away from the office, there is also optional pre- and post-course work set by the programme director.

Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work

Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Hear about the latest strategic technology innovations being used and developed in the pharma industry

Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools

Develop your leadership and strategic skills

Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the pharma industry

Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA

Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job

Discuss and learn from real pharma industry case studies

Who Should Attend?

A 'must-attend' for professionals in the pharmaceutical/biotech/medical device industries wishing to develop their business management skills for more senior levels and beyond mere technical skills. It will also help anyone thinking of studying for an MBA who would like an idea of what is involved. It is particularly beneficial to attend with a colleague to maximise the practical learning.

Agenda

Programme Day One

Pharma Mini MBA: Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course)

Diagnostic questionnaire your strategic competencies

Discussions of diagnostic output/other areas of value

Introduction, welcome and key objectives of the course

Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharma industry

Strategy and strategic thinking and their importance in the pharma industry

Strategic analysis, planning, and implementation

- Environmental analysis

- Understanding the competitive environment

- Strategic options

- Environmental analysis - Understanding the competitive environment - Strategic options Applying the MBA toolkit

Stakeholders and their expectations in the pharma industry

Obtaining the value out of strategy in the pharma industry

Programme Day Two

Commercial management and leadership in the pharma industry

New product development and the target product profile

Portfolio management used in the pharma industry

Understanding business performance

The business plan

Diagnosing specific performance problems

Developing strategic alliances and collaborations in the pharma industry

Benefits, costs of doing an MBA and the different routes

The role of leadership

What are the core competencies of effective leaders in pharma?

Leadership vs management

Leadership style and approaches in the pharma industry

Managing innovation in the pharma industry

Innovation approaches currently being adopted along the pharma value chain

Future innovations in pharma and the life science industries

Programme Day Three

Leading and implementing pharma strategy and change

Leading successful change

Diagnosis around change

How to create the conditions for successful change

Why people resist change and how to manage this

Change management including leading a structural reorganisation

Creating a team, department and organisation relevant to today's pharma business needs

Team formation and development

Implementing strategy and change, essentials of planning and managing projects

Project management tools and techniques to use in implementing pharma projects

Applying key project management techniques to pharma projects

Understanding of cultural awareness to work more effectively with pharma colleagues

Hot topics in market access strategy

Pharma Mini MBA: Post-course development

Practical application/review

Personal development action plan to apply the learning within your own organisation

Revisiting your competency assessment what has shifted?

Recommended further reading

Practical application of tools (toolkit)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkj3jl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005187/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900