Mainz (ots) - Woche 38/19
Fr., 20.9.
Bitte Programmänderung ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:
19.00 heute
19.19 Wetter (VPS 19.20)
19.20 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.21/HD/UT)
Klimapaket der GroKo - Großer Wurf oder heiße Luft?
Moderation: Matthias Fornoff 19.40 Bettys Diagnose (VPS 19.25)
20.25 Die Chefin (VPS 20.15)
21.25 SCHULD nach Ferdinand von Schirach (VPS 21.15)
22.10 heute journal (VPS 22.00)
22.40 heute-show (VPS 22.30)
Neue Folgen
23.10 Sketch History (VPS 23.00)
23.30 aspekte (VPS 23.25)
0.15 heute+ (VPS 0.10)
0.30 NEO MAGAZIN ROYALE mit Jan Böhmermann (VPS 0.25)
1.15 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.10)
2.05 Starsky & Hutch (VPS 1.55)
2.50 Line of Duty (VPS 2.45)
3.50 Line of Duty (VPS 3.45)
5.20- citydreams
5.35 (Die Wiederholung "hallo deutschland" entfällt.)
Pressekontakt:
ZDF-Planung
Telefon: +49-6131-70-15246
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/nr/6348
