

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - POW/MIA Recognition Day is observed to honor those who were Prisoners Of War(POW) and those who are still Missing In Action (MIA). On the third Friday of every September, people in the United States commemorate this day to proclaim to POW/MIA as well as their families that 'you are not forgotten'.



POW/MIA Recognition Day was first observed on July 18, 1979, followed by a resolution passed by the united states congress. From then on, every year, this day was commemorated. It is in 1986, the day was fixed as the third Friday of every September.



This year, today (Sep.20) is observed as the POW/MIA Recognition Day.



On this day, POW/MIA flag, which was was created by the National League of Families in 1972, is flown at many landmarks like major military installations, national cemeteries, veteran memorials, government agencies, and the White House.



Remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon is held with members of each branch of military service and veteran rallies held in many places. POW/MIA Recognition Day posters are bought by people and also displayed at university campuses and public buildings.



Bracelets are also being purchased and worn by people to remember those who were killed in more recent wars.



Efforts to find the missing men during war and bring them home are constant. Movements like this help us to remember the great sacrifices done by our brave veterans.



