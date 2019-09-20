

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer price inflation slowed for the eight straight month in August, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.5 percent increase in July.



Among components, prices in water supply grew 4.0 percent annually in August and those in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 3.4 percent.



Mining and quarrying prices increased by 0.9 percent, while manufacturing prices fell 0.4 percent.



Domestic market prices rose 2.4 percent in August, while those in foreign market fell 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.1 percent in August.



