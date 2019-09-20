Medical technology company Defymed, specialized in the design and development of innovative medical devices for the delivery of therapeutic treatments, will be exploring business and scientific opportunities in Boston this September 25 to October 5 as part of the Innouvo program. Since June 2019, Defymed and 4 other Strasbourg start-ups from the health sector have benefitted from the intensive support provided by the program to expand their presence in the US market. This program will allow Defymed to support its international expansion by developing new partnerships in the United States. The future is bright for the French MedTech company!

The company is currently developing two medical devices for the physiological treatment of diabetes and other chronic diseases. ExOlin, an insulin delivery medical device, should offer patients with better management of their disease and improve their quality of life while allowing them to continue their normal activities. MailPan, a bioartificial pancreas containing insulin-secreting cells, should allow the physiological and autonomous treatment of diabetes while maintaining a better glycemic stability for patients.

A clinical trial and fundraising round

Defymed is currently carrying out a fundraising round to finance clinical tests for ExOlinin Europe starting early 2020, needed for its future market approval. In addition, thanks to the Innouvo program, Defymed will be able to accelerate and pursue its expansion into the United States. Its visit to Boston with the Strasbourg delegation, from September 25 to October 5, will allow the company to form new strategic partnerships needed for the future clinical development of its innovative medical devices in the United States. Defymed's spearhead is to offer patients with better disease management and therefore, a better quality of life

"The Innouvo program is a real growth opportunity for Defymed. The United States, and Boston in particular, are a strategic place where we need to strengthen our presence. Alistair Schneider and his team have boosted our confidence and given us the keys to be present on the US market. The business and scientific meetings organized during our visit will help us accelerate the development of ExOlin and MailPan devices. Exporting our solutions to the United States is expected to widen our applications towards patients!

Séverine Sigrist

CEO of Defymed

Recognized by its peers in the field of future medical technologies, Defymed will cement its position as a world leader in innovative solutions for the treatment of diabetes and chronic diseases.

Strasbourg Boston, a strategic twinning since 1960

The global crossroads of innovation and health, the city of Boston (United States) has been twinned with Strasbourg (France), the European capital, since 1960. Featuring centers of excellence in the fields of cutting-edge biotechnology and medical technology, the two cities are a key entry point for start-ups into the US and European markets.

"I can't wait to see Defymed, accompanied by the Innouvo team and our partners, discover everything the Boston ecosystem has to offer. Over the last 3 months, Defymed has acquired the communication knowledge and tools adapted for the US market that are needed to transform commercial opportunities into concrete offers in the world's most favorable place for accelerating biotech/MedTech companies. What is most important is that Defymed is able to bring its solutions to diabetic patients around the world. In our own way, we help patients to access these new technologies that can help improve their quality of life and this is what makes us proud to be part of Defymed's mission!"

Alistair Schneider

CEO of Innouvo

"The Innouvo program was born from my desire to support the development of my city, Strasbourg. The meeting with Alistair Schneider was set up by the Eurométropole of Strasbourg during my month-long immersion to discover the incredible ecosystem in Boston. I very quickly came to the conclusion that I wanted to export his coaching techniques to Strasbourg to improve the skills of startups in the region. From my position as entrepreneur and investor, I can confirm that Defymed now has all it needs to take on the US market and position itself as the worldwide market leader in the treatment of diabetes"

Michel Hussherr

Innouvo partner

For further information, please see www.defymed.com

