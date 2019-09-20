Ganapati plc - Change in Director's Role
London, September 20
20 September 2019
Ganapati Plc
("Ganapati" or "The Company")
Notification of change in Director's Role
The Directors of Ganapati Plc are pleased to announce that Yutaka Iwakiri, previously Chief Product Officer of the Group, will assume the role of Chief Creative Officer.
Change of business address London office
On 12 September 2019, Ganapati signed a sub-lease for immediate occupation, and the new business address for the London office is as follows:
15th Floor
One Angel Court
London
EC2R 7HJ.
The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement
CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:
Ganapati Plc
Tony Drury
Chairman
Telephone: 07973 737284
NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com