Ganapati plc - Change in Director's Role

20 September 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "The Company")

Notification of change in Director's Role

The Directors of Ganapati Plc are pleased to announce that Yutaka Iwakiri, previously Chief Product Officer of the Group, will assume the role of Chief Creative Officer.

Change of business address London office

On 12 September 2019, Ganapati signed a sub-lease for immediate occupation, and the new business address for the London office is as follows:

15th Floor

One Angel Court

London

EC2R 7HJ.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

