

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index point to a slightly positive open for Wall Street.



A couple of Fed speeches are the highlights on Friday and investors are awaiting comments from officials.



Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.



As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 41.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 4.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were improving 15.75 points.



U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday. The Dow dipped 52.29 points or 0.2 percent to 27,094.79, the Nasdaq inched up 5.49 points or 0.1 percent to 8,182.88 and the S&P 500 crept up 0.06 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,006.79



On the economic front, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak at a conference on credit markets at New York University's Stern School of Business in New York at 11.20 am ET.



Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1020, while U.S. Rig Count was 886.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in moderated Q&A session with an audience and members of the media at a community forum in Corpus Christi, Texas at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stock markets ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares advanced after China's central bank reduced its one-year loan prime rate marginally, but retained its five-year lending rate. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended up 7.17 points, or 0.2 percent, at 3,006.45, although Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 46.62 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,422.33.



The Japanese market rose for a second straight day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index advanced 34.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 22,079.09, after touching a high of 22,204.75 earlier. The broader Topix added 0.57 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to finish at 1,616.23.



The Australian market pared early gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 13.30 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at a new one-month high of 6,730.80, after rising to a high of 6,775.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index rose 13.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to finish at 6,839.00.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 21.71 points or 0.38 percent. Germany's DAX is up 13.05 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 7.94 points or 0.10 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 18.39 points or 0.17 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX