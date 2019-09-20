

HKTDC's Milan Office: Gianluca Mirante

HONG KONG, Sept 20, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) signed a cooperation agreement with Italian wine fair organiser Veronafiere S.p.A. in Milan, Italy, yesterday (19 September) to extend their collaboration to 2021. The partners aim to bring more quality Italian wineries and olive-oil producers to the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair.HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau and Veronafiere CEO Giovanni Mantovani signed the agreement for collaboration at the fair from 2019 to 2021."We have been working with Veronafiere for over a decade to feature the acclaimed Vinitaly Pavilion at our Wine & Spirits Fair. Even more synergy can be created by reinforcing the collaboration between the HKTDC and Veronafiere as organisers of prominent international wine fairs," said Mr Chau. "I am sure the extension of the cooperation signed today will strengthen our strategic alliance and set out the scope for our ongoing collaboration to bring more leading Italian wines producers to Hong Kong."Mr Mantovani said the three-year partnership renewal is part of Veronafiere's development strategy. "Today's agreement further consolidates our relationship with the HKTDC, a partnership that supports the international platform that Veronafiere makes available to Italian companies, especially through its brands and assets such as Vinitaly and Sol&Agrifood, to promote the culture of Italian wine and extra virgin olive oil, and above all to facilitate their entry and positioning in Asian markets."HKTDC and Veronafiere bring more quality Italian wineries to wine fairThe HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair has served as an influential platform for winemakers, buyers and connoisseurs to expand their networks and exchange their insights for over a decade. In 2018, the fair welcomed 1,075 exhibitors from 33 countries and regions while nearly 19,000 trade buyers from 73 countries and regions attended. With the extension of the collaboration, the Vinitaly Pavilion staged by Veronafiere will return to the Wine & Spirits Fair this year to present a huge variety of quality Italian wines to global buyers.In collaboration with Veronafiere, this year's fair will once again feature the World of Olive Oil, which was inaugurated last year to promote premium olive oils selected by Vinitaly.Hong Kong enjoys a competitive edge in wine trading. After the abolition of wine duties in 2008, Hong Kong has played an important role as a duty-free wine trading hub in Asia. This, coupled with the customs facilitation measures between Hong Kong and Mainland China, makes Hong Kong a perfect gateway for international wineries to access the massive mainland market. As such, there are strong wine trade ties between Hong Kong and Italy. The country was Hong Kong's fifth-largest supplier of wine products in 2018, when total Italian wine imports to Hong Kong exceeded EUR 1.37 billion (about HK$ 11.8 billion or US$1.52 billion).Hong Kong Wine Journey accompanies fairThe HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2019 will be held from 7 to 9 November. A month-long citywide promotion under the banner of Hong Kong Wine Journey will be launched in mid-October 2019 with selected menus and food pairings at restaurants across the city, free corkage at some exceptional dining spots, wine tastings and tours.HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair7-8 November 2019 - Trade visitors aged 18 or above only9 November 2019 - Open to public visitors aged 18 or aboveWebsite: http://hkwinefair.hktdc.comPhoto download: https://bit.ly/2lZY4fAAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.