

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) said that nominations for the Amazon Small Business Awards are now open. Nominations close at 11:59pm PDT on Sunday, October 6.



The company noted that the awards will recognize the Small Business of the Year, Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year, and Small Business Owner under 30 of the Year.



Amazon said it encourages small business selling partners to nominate their business for the awards. The winners will each receive a prize package of account management, advertising credit and promotional support on Amazon.com.



Amazon noted that it is on track to invest more than $15 billion in 2019 in infrastructure, tools, services, people, and programs to help independent third-party sellers - primarily small and medium-sized businesses - grow their online sales.



The Finalists will be announced in mid-October. Amazon customers with a valid Amazon.com account will then select the winner by voting for their favorite nominee in each category. Customers must be signed into their Amazon.com account in order to cast their vote, Amazon said in a statement.



