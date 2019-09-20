AgileOne Announces 2019 European Supplier Excellence Award Winners

TORRANCE, California, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileOne, a global workforce management solutions company, is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 2019 European Supplier Excellence awards. Top performing suppliers from the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, and DACH region were honored during an awards ceremony at the company's annual European Supplier Excellence Summit held September 19, 2019 at the London Marriott Hotel County Hall in London, England.

"Our supplier partners play a critical role in the services we deliver. Their commitment to excellence in value creation gives our clients access to stellar talent they need to be successful," said Brain Clark, Senior Vice President of AgileOne. "This recognition is just one of the ways we acknowledge this elite group of top-performing suppliers and the service they provide to our clients globally."

The 2019 winners (based on 2018 performance) are:

Supplier of the Year - Room at the Top

UK

Platinum - Hobson Prior

Gold - CK Group

Netherlands

Platinum - Rescop

Gold - DPS

Ireland

Platinum - Claran Consulting

Gold - PE Global

DACH

Platinum - Zeitkraft Personaldienstleistungen

"Recognizing our 'Best of the Best' is a way to showcase the consistent excellence delivered by our top performing supplier partners through our unique supplier management program," said Jaideep Majumdar, Associate Vice President Global Strategic Sourcing (GSS). "Our vision to connect, build, foster, and grow strong supplier relationships has helped AgileOne deliver a high-performing global supply base for our client programs. A focus on mentoring incentivizes suppliers to expand their services to support other AgileOne client programs, both domestic and globally, that they would not otherwise have access to."

Award recipients are determined based on their overall performance, feedback from on-site program teams, and ease of engagement. A normalized and balanced score was created for every supplier to define actual rankings based on assurance of supply, quality and service.

