ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Presents at Florida Utility EV Roundtable

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, presented at the Florida Utility Electric Vehicle Roundtable in Orlando on September 17th, 2019.

The host utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC), and Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA) invited Florida's electric utilities to come together for their third Florida Utility Electric Vehicle Roundtable to discuss the current electric vehicle (EV) landscape in Florida, the impact EVs are having and will have on the electric utility industry, what utilities are doing to prepare, and issues, challenges and opportunities the industry is facing. The roundtable was open to all Florida electric utilities - municipal, cooperative and investor-owned and to Sustainability Program Managers, Conservation and Efficiency Managers, Regulatory and Compliance Personnel, Renewables Coordinators, Electrical Engineers, Utility Directors and Managers, Policymakers and EV Coordinators.

Florida's 33 municipal electric utilities, combined, are the third largest electric provider in the state. Florida's public power utilities serve more than 1.4 million customer accounts and are a statewide employment leader with 5,400+ employees.

Doug Lollar of ADOMANI spoke about its zero-emission product offering of electric trucks, vans and neighborhood electric vehicles. Other speakers included Peter King of Duke Energy who spoke about choosing electric vehicle charging station locations, April Groover Combs of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services provided information to those in attendance about the Florida Electric Vehicle Roadmap, and John Paul Fraites of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection reviewed and gave an overview of the Volkswagen Settlement - Mitigation Plan and Timeframe as it pertains to Florida. The Diesel Emissions Mitigation Program (DEMP) uses funding from the Volkswagen Settlement and the EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Grant Program to provide project-specific funding to mitigate mobile sources of emissions. The primary objective of the Diesel Emissions Mitigation Program is to fund projects that reduce mobile source emissions such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and organic hazardous air pollutants.

ADOMANI will have a zero-emission electric cut-a-way commercial van product in Florida for demonstrations to utility companies and other interested parties over the next few weeks.

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in ADOMANI's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

