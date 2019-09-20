Baristas Coffee Company Inc.: Baristas Expands Amazon Prime Distribution to Canada - Products Available Now

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTC PINK:BCCI) Amazon Prime has approved and is now making Baristas Coffee products available throughout Canada as of 9/18/2019. The products sold by Baristas and fulfilled by Amazon available now in Canada include White Coffee and Espresso Roast single-serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system, and Baristas Ground White Coffee. Other products are being added now that Canada is part of Baristas distribution territory.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Expanding Distribution into Canada will not only broaden our reach but will allow us to fulfill orders resulting in advertising initiatives that historically spill over into Canada. We will now be able to take advantage of promotions specific to Canada as well as those that naturally cross the border. We are working to continue to expand our footprint beyond the United States and this is a very significant and important step in that direction."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing are made possible and were created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. Baristas is now ready to support its new products and distributors with a marketing effort educating and driving consumers to consume Baristas historical and new products.

About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products.

Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

