"Be the Light" Suicide Prevention Event to be Held on Sept 20th at Plant High School Football Game

Students Come Together to Give "Friday Night Lights" a New Meaning

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Hundreds of Plant High School students will come together tonight for the second annual "Be the Light" Suicide Prevention Awareness event.

The "Be the Light" event is to raise awareness about suicide prevention and bring this national epidemic out of the darkness, particularly among high school students where suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death. Unlike other major threats to public health such as smoking, infectious diseases and cancer, whose death rates have declined in the last few decades, suicide rates have dramatically increased.

"Be the Light" founder and Plant High School senior, Lucy Morris, said "Life is too dark for too many. But everyone has potential to be the light in someone else's darkness. This event is a time for us to start shining light into the lives of others, especially those who are feeling depressed or suicidal. Evidence shows that those with suicidal thoughts actually benefit from talking openly about their feelings."

The event will be held during half time of the Varsity Plant football game against Bloomingdale. Students will don glow necklaces and wear "Be the Light" t-shirts while the band, dance team, cheerleaders, and faculty will wear teal & purple buttons to show support. Members of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) will distribute educational materials.

Since its start just one year ago, "Be the Light" has received recognition from across the country, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President Donald Trump, US Senator Marco Rubio, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Schools across America are invited to "Be the Light" and can get step-by-step instructions at www.bethelightevent.com

"Darkness, like depression, is temporary. But suicide is permanent," says Morris, who was personally impacted by suicide at the age of ten when a family member died by suicide. "My hope is that people who are thinking about suicide will know that there is help available and people who want to listen."

About H.B. Plant High School

H.B. Plant High School is a public high school located in Tampa, Florida, United States. The school motto is "Strength Through Unity." Plant High School has an enrollment of 2,500 students.

About "Be the Light"

Be the Light is a student movement to help students who are struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. www.bethelightevent.com

