Web Presence: Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD Believes Remote Patient Monitoring Will Transform Future Healthcare

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / As a healthcare professional with decades of experience, Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD champions new technologies and procedures that improve doctor and patient processes. He believes by implementing remote patient monitoring technologies that doctors can free up their schedule and spend more time with patients who need care the most.

Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD has helped hundreds of patients take control of their health and live happier, more wholesome lives in his care. He's dedicated to upgrading medical technologies, exploring new procedures, and always keeping patients' best interest in mind. He notes that with new tech advances in the medical industry, physicians can more accurately assess and meet the diverse needs of their patients on a daily basis. One of the most impactful medical technologies to gain momentum in recent years is remote patient monitoring, which connects doctors and patients between visits.

"Remote patient monitoring ensures that doctors can keep an eye on patient health between visits by studying their vitals from afar," says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD. "This allows doctors to have an improved understanding of patient health, to address medical concerns early on, and give them more time to spend with patients in need of immediate care."

Through sophisticated computer systems and devices that patients take home, doctors can receive alerts when there are dangerous fluctuations in patient health or check-in remotely to make sure things are running smoothly. The tech proves to be a major resource for both physicians and patients alike as it ultimately frees up everybody's time and enhances the ability to provide tailored care.

Instead of coming in for expensive, time-consuming checkups each week, doctors can meet with patients less frequently in-office while maintaining a more thorough and ongoing report of patient health status. Remote patient monitoring offers physicians like Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD round-the-clock monitoring that prompts them quickly to action if patient health conditions change. This gives patients more peace of mind since their vitals are being watched closely by professionals even if patients aren't paying attention themselves.

Some remote monitoring devices allow doctors to communicate with patients through instant messaging or video chat in addition to receiving alerts when there is a problem. Patients can then respond with appropriate medications or advice from their physicians without having to drive (or be driven) to an emergency room or doctor office.

And because remote patient monitoring devices can communicate with other devices or programs from a distance, all patient data is transferred to physician offices electronically. This eliminates the need for physical paperwork and regular reports from doctors--freeing up their schedule to spend more time with patients who need care the most.

"By implementing remote patient monitoring technology, we can improve the entire healthcare delivery process and decrease its cost while freeing up medical professionals to give attention to patients in need," says Dr. Muhammed Niaz MD. "It's a win-win for everyone!"

