

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon on Thursday unveiled its ambitious plans to combat climate change, with the announcement coming just a day before its employees plan to walk out of the Seattle headquarters to protest the e-commerce giant's climate policies.



The company said it has co-founded the Climate Pledge, a plan to make companies carbon neutral by 2040 and reach the goal of the Paris Accord ten years ahead of schedule.



Amazon is the first signatory to the Climate Pledge and urged other large companies too to sign the agreement.



Companies that sign the Climate Pledge must report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis, implement de-carbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement, and neutralize any remaining emissions to achieve net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.



'We're done being in the middle of the herd on this issue-we've decided to use our size and scale to make a difference. If a company with as much physical infrastructure as Amazon-which delivers more than 10 billion items a year-can meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early, then any company can,' said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.



As part of other new efforts by Amazon, Bezos said his company has invested $440 million in Rivian, a producer of electric vehicles.



Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian. The company plans to have 10,000 of these vehicles on the road by 2022 and all 100,000 vehicles on the road by 2030, thus saving 4 million metric tons of carbon per year by 2030.



It has also pledged to reach 80 percent renewable energy by 2024 and run the company entirely on renewable energy by 2030.



In partnership with The Nature Conservancy, Amazon launched the Right Now Climate Fund and has committed $100 million to restore and protect forests and wetlands around the world.



In response to Amazon's new commitments, Amazon Employees For Climate Justice said on Twitter that the company's Climate Pledge is a 'huge win', but 'not enough.'



'The Paris Agreement by itself, won't get us a livable world. Today, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we'll be in the streets to continue the fight for a livable future,' the tweet said.



