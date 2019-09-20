Web Presence: CEO of LeaseLock Reichen Kuhl Joins Forbes Real Estate Council

Reichen Kuhl is the Founder and CEO of LeaseLock, which assists thousands of people across the country qualify for housing at all rent levels. Recently, Kuhl was invited and accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council and will contribute thought-piece articles to the publication in the future.

PLAYA DEL RAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Before Reichen Kuhl founded LeaseLock, he served in the Air Force for nearly a decade and today helps create opportunities for service men and women at the Service Academies Global Summit. He holds a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from Loyola Law School that he earned alongside a clerkship in Aviation Law and Personal Injury Law at the law firm of Girardi & Keese in Los Angeles, CA. Through his professional career, he's changed the lives of thousands of Americans by helping them find quality and affordable housing through his company LeaseLock.

Kuhl's work ensures people at all rent-levels qualify for housing they can truly afford, but it was also designed to provide a variety of benefits to landlords. LeaseLock excels by eliminating the greatest obstacle related to residential lease transactions, security deposits. Because of this, Reichen Kuhl's company helps the multifamily industry convert more leases, drive more revenue, and eliminate rent payment loss, property damage liability, and the costs for physical damage among other benefits.

LeaseLock eliminates all deposits, bonds, cosigners, and guarantees, saving renters thousands of dollars. Renters pay a fee (starting at $19 per month), which provide properties much better protection against losses from rent and damage. This helps save renters considerable amounts of money at move-in as well as drive more traffic, convert more leases overall, reduce bad debt, and eliminate deposit administration and liability in the process. LeaseLock is the "first nationwide A-rated lease insurance program" and is backed by leading insurance venture funds including American Family Ventures and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures.

Recently, Reichen Kuhl was invited and accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council (FREC), which allows him to be an instrumental voice in the real estate industry. The FREC uses a combination of community building, global reach, and resources to draw in business owners and promote success across the board. The combined effort of professionals and the resources available in the network help businesses find their footing and thrive in their respective industries.

Through a careful selection process, the FREC recruits and invites members based on career success, their diversity of perspective, and willingness to give as much as they gain from entry. The communities within the FREC are tailored to specific industries or regions to connect members with others who can help them overcome challenges and create new opportunities. Additionally, they provide members with list of support benefits that help members save time and money, and a platform to express their opinions and exchange ideas with other professionals in their industry.

"I am honored to join the Forbes Real Estate Council both because Forbes is a name and brand I respect and admire, but also because, as the CEO of LeaseLock which is modernizing the residential lease transaction across the country, I will have the opportunity to write thought-piece articles that can be approved and published by Forbes Magazine," says Reichen Kuhl. "Having a chance to express my perspective on current Real Estate trends actually excites me."

Reichen Kuhl is formerly known as Reichen Kuhl, whereas he and other members of his family shortened their last name to "Kuhl" in 2014.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560433/CEO-of-LeaseLock-Reichen-Kuhl-Joins-Forbes-Real-Estate-Council