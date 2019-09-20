Central Kia of Plano Announces Sponsorship of Plano Balloon Festival

The Plano Balloon Festival is expected to have over 100,000 in attendance this weekend for the 40th Anniversary of the festival

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / Central Kia of Plano is proud to announce their role in sponsoring the Plano Balloon Festival this weekend. The festival is a spectacular three-day event beginning on the evening of Friday, September 20, and ending the evening of Sunday, September 22. Central Kia of Plano is a Prime Sponsor of the festival this year.

This year's Plano Balloon Festival marks the 40th year of Ballooning in Plano and Collin County so the festival is larger than ever with over 100, 000 people expected to attend the event. With over 45 unique balloons in attendance at the event, it will be a memorable experience that you do not want to miss.

In addition to the hot air balloon launches there will also be two balloon glows, where the hot air balloons light up in sync; a half-marathon, and other shorter races Saturday morning; Balloon Fly-ins each morning; and music on the main stage throughout the event.

"We are extremely proud to have the opportunity to sponsor such an important event within our community," says Fortunes O'Neal of Central Kia of Plano. "The Plano Balloon Festival is one of the most anticipated weekends each year and we are grateful to have the opportunity to help make this year special."

Other activities that are available at the festival include: tethered balloon rides, multiple games and rides for children, and two spectacular fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night.

The cost of entering the festival is either $10 per day or $20 for the whole weekend. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for $10 a car.

For more information about the Plano Balloon Festival, visit: https://www.planoballoonfest.org/

