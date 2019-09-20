EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Comments on Trading Halt

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2019 / EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:EAST) announces that it halted trading in its common shares on Monday morning as it was negotiating a material agreement with an arm's length third party. The negotiated event did not materialize and therefore trading in its common shares will resume later today.

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

